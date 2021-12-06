Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.59. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.59. 53,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after purchasing an additional 153,869 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.