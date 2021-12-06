Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $349.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of -81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.46. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,149,000 after buying an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,980,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

