Brokerages Anticipate Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will post $168.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.18 million. Wolfspeed posted sales of $127.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $707.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.80 million to $730.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

WOLF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.82. 1,053,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,431. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $142.33.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

