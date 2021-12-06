Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

WLDN opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $501.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

