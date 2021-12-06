Brokerages Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%.

HITI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $5.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

