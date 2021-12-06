Brokerages Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%.
NASDAQ:HITI opened at $5.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000.
About High Tide
High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
