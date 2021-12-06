Brokerages Anticipate European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 243,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,074. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $16,185,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

