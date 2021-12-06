Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 614,516 shares of company stock valued at $26,741,035. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. 236,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,697,983. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

