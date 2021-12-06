Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.63. 7,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,246. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.14. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,100.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,905 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AtriCure by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 72.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after buying an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in AtriCure by 3.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

