Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.0% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $562.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,385. The company has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $577.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.07 and its 200 day moving average is $497.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.46.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

