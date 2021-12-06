Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.0% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $562.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,385. The company has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $577.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.07 and its 200 day moving average is $497.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.
In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.46.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
