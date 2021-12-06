Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after buying an additional 306,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $10,212,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $7,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

