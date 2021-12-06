Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,247,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.99.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.