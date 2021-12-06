Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,829 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.