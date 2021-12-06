Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $306.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $767.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

