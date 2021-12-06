Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Alphabet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 51,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,856.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,700.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

