Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $278,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $237.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $247.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.25.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

