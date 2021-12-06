Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYDGF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$262.00 to C$255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.99. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $151.83 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.