Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$262.00 to C$255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $154.96. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $151.83 and a 52 week high of $214.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.99.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

