Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOX in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOX. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BOX by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BOX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,268,000 after acquiring an additional 353,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 942,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

