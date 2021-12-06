Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 131.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 120.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $231,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.97. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,141. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $273.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

