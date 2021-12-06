Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $601,000 in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.61. 1,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $301.72. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

