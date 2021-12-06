Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for about 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.11. 3,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.67. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

