Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

FMAT traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,618. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18.

