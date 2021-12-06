Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $30,647,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $154,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,524 shares of company stock worth $46,552,952. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.72. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $171.16. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

