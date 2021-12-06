Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to an outperform rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

