BoringDAO Trading Down 35.5% This Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for $534.50 or 0.01091914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $75.86 million and $68,383.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,935 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

