Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 605,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 131.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $85.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

