Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,827,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 165.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 99.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,635 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

