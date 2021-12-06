BOOM (BOOM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,314.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $70,314.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,293,007 coins and its circulating supply is 778,262,274 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

