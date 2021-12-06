Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $2.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDRBF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

