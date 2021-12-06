BOMB (BOMB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $310,841.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.61 million and $310,841.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,598.18 or 0.99980268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00048056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00032921 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00734050 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,539 coins and its circulating supply is 895,751 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

