BMO Capital Markets Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$151.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.
Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.13. 42,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $112.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
