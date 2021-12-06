BMO Capital Markets Cuts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$42.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Capital Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

