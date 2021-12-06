Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

BVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 3,573 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BVH traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. 3,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,075. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $646.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

