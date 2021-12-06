Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.
BVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 3,573 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BVH traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. 3,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,075. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $646.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
Featured Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.