Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “
BSFC stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. Blue Star Foods has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36.
About Blue Star Foods
