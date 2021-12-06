Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Position Cut by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,599 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,237 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 149,416 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $3,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BXMT opened at $30.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,585 shares of company stock worth $210,545 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

