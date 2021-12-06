BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $897.67. 5,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,212. The company’s 50 day moving average is $907.84 and its 200-day moving average is $896.62. The company has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

