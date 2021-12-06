BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 665,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $12.05 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.