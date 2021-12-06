BIT Mining (BTCM) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BIT Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BIT Mining alerts:

This table compares BIT Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million -$34.21 million -6.78 BIT Mining Competitors $3.70 billion -$86.44 million -93.92

BIT Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining’s competitors have a beta of 1.74, meaning that their average share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.81% -26.96% -18.33% BIT Mining Competitors -265.45% -50.08% -31.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BIT Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining Competitors 157 885 1688 48 2.59

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 23.65%. Given BIT Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIT Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

BIT Mining beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.