Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.850 EPS.

NYSE:BIG traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,684. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Big Lots by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

