Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,541. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,680 shares of company stock worth $550,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $203,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

