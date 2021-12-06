Bibox Token Hits Market Cap of $3.92 Million (BIX)

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Bibox Token has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Bibox Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Bibox Token has a market cap of $3.92 million and $2.97 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Bibox Token Profile

Bibox Token (CRYPTO:BIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

