Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €254.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €254.00 ($285.39) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($275.28) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €232.00 ($260.67).

ALV traded up €1.08 ($1.21) on Monday, hitting €198.38 ($222.90). The company had a trading volume of 1,477,409 shares. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($232.36). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €199.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €204.31.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

