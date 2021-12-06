Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bentley Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

