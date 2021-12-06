Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,600 by Analysts at Barclays

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,800 ($50.39) to GBX 3,600 ($47.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($54.04) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.98) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($55.43) to GBX 4,230 ($56.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.98) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,913.17 ($51.89).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of LON BWY traded up GBX 17 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,198 ($42.41). 112,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,995. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,261.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,356.46. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,651 ($35.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.81).

In related news, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($42.20), for a total transaction of £102,842.24 ($136,379.27). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith acquired 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($45.82) per share, with a total value of £108,970.70 ($144,506.23).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.