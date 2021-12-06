Bellecapital International Ltd. Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $605.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $647.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.