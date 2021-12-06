Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 13,118 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 2.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Serenity Capital LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% in the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,019 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTO. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

