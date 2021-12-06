Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 121 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.37 and its 200-day moving average is $209.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

