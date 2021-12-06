Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for 1.6% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $227.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.13 and a 200-day moving average of $197.41. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $232.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

