Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $379,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.65. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

