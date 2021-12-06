Barclays Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

